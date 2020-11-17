Frank W. Generazio, Jr.
April 27, 1929 – November 13, 2020
Frank W. Generazio, Jr., 91, died peacefully at home in Tequesta on November 13, 2020 with his wife at his side.
Frank was born and educated in Newton, MA. Frank's family was well known and respected in the Framingham, MA, business community. The family owned New England Sand and Gravel Company. Frank also delved into real estate including ownership of the Sheriton Hotel in Milford, MA.
During his vast ventures in business he fell in love with Thoroughbred Horse Racing and has been heavily involved for the past fifty years. For nine years he served as President of NEHBPA (New England's Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, Inc.); V.P. of the National HBPA for five years, and Board Member of NJHPBA for five years. He was a breeder, trainer, and owner represented by Graded Stakes winners Concorde Bound, Concorde's Tune, Shannie's Boss, Precious Passion, Discreet Marq, Pure Sensation and Disco Partner.
Frank was an avid golfer for over 70 years, previously a member at Framingham Country Club and Woodland Golf Club and presently, a member of Oyster Harbors Club in Osterville, MA and Jupiter Hills in Florida.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia (Haley) Generazio. His children, Debra Byrne (Richard), Michael (Vickie), sisters Rita Galvin, Susan Generazio, brothers Richard and Thomas; granddaughters Kristen McIntyre (Scott), Jill Heggs (Jason), Kara Welch (Jeff), Christina Bartlett (Mark), Claire Scharff (Jay), and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Emily (Salvatore) Generazio and Frank Generazio, Sr., first wife Claire (Cunningham) Generazio, children Donna Hanna, Gina Generazio, Peter Generazio, Frank Generazio III, and grandson Sean Hanna, and devoted companion dog "Nikki".
Viewing: November 18, 2020 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupiter, FL. Mass of Christian Burial, November 19, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 204 North US 1, Tequesta, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in memory of Frank W. Generazio Jr. to
The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02455 or the Massachusetts General Hospital, MGH Development Office, Attn: Carrie Powers, 125 Nashua St, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 (https://giving.massgeneral.org
).