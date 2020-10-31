Frank William Harris, Jr.

Jupiter - Frank William Harris, Jr., age 95, of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Bebe, sister Marion and son Frank W. Harris III.

Frank was born in Elmhurst, NY to the late Frank and Mary Harris on March 22, 1925. He grew up in Vineland, NJ and graduated from Vineland High School. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served as a Gunnery Officer and Bombardier on B17s for 2 ½ years.

Frank earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri in 1950. He worked for the DuPont Corp. for 20 years and then for Sherwin Williams for 15 years retiring as the Corporate Director of Engineering.

Frank and Bebe raised three sons Frank W. Harris III, Greg and Jeff prior to moving to Juno Beach in 1986. Frank became very active in local affairs. He was Chairman of Sea Oats POA, President of the Juno Beach Civic Association and was elected to the Juno Beach Town Council in 1992. Frank served as the Mayor of Juno Beach for 8 years from 1992-2000. During that time his goal was to create a sense of community for the Juno Beach residents. The newly built Town Center was its focal point on the end of Pelican Lake. Frank also served on the Board of Directors of the Loggerhead Marine Life Center for many years and was a volunteer at the Jupiter Medical Center. Frank was an amazing artist working in wood carving and painting. Until recently, he taught a watercolor class to the residents of Mangrove Bay. Frank is loved by so very many and will be dearly missed by all.

Frank is survived by Mary Imle, his loving companion since 2004, two sons Greg and Jeff, his daughter-in-law Leslie Harris and two grandsons Michael and Nathan.

A Memorial Service will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Tequesta at 11:00AM on Thursday, November 5. Due to seating limitations, attendees are asked to RSVP. The service will also be live streamed via YouTube. To RSVP or request a link to the live stream of the service, please email (info@goodsheponline.org).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Outreach Program or the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, FL.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.