HAMMETT, Franklin W. Franklin Warren Hammett, 90, took his final plunge January 24, 2019 concluding a life on earth filled with scuba diving adventures, laughter, family and friends. He fashioned his own scuba equipment in the 1950's, and within a few years he was regularly hunting fish with his homemade "Palm Beach Rifle" spear gun. A legend in local waters after running Frank's Dive Shop in Riviera Beach for more than 40 years, Frank introduced thousands to the thrill of scuba diving, ushering them out in to the Atlantic Ocean to experience the beauty of the reefs off Palm Beach. He prided himself in bobbing to the surface with the biggest grouper, the most lobster, or a shark or two, then embellishing tales about how he managed the feat. Born in West Palm Beach on March 10, 1928, the seventh of nine children to Franklin Hammett and Evelyn Hammett, Frank attended St. Ann's Catholic School and later Marquette University in Milwaukee. He is survived by his son, Franklin Warren Hammett, Jr., his sister Lillian "Patsy" Hill, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Sharon Hammett, his son Kevin Hammett, his brothers Charles "Bo" Hammett and John Hammett, and his sisters Grace Meyer, Dorothy Andrew, Marge Griffiths, Betty Kenny and Virginia Daniel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Florida Oceanographic Society. An open memorial service shall be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:30AM at Dubois Park. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019