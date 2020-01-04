|
|
Ash, Fred C.
Fred C. Ash beloved father and friend died in his sleep on December 27, 2019 leaving behind a legacy of love, friendship, generosity and achievement in the face of adversity. He is survived by his wife Allison of 54 years, his daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Howard, his son Dale, daughter-in-law Andrea, and five grandchildren. Fred was born in Chicago March 28, 1942. He was born with Cerebral Palsy, a condition caused by lack of oxygen to the brain during birth. This prohibited him from having complete control over the muscles in his legs and caused him to walk with an awkward gait. This would ultimately define the way he grew up and lived his life. As a boy in Chicago Fred was raised, along with younger sister Dee Dee, by his loving mother Dorothy and father Harry, a prominent Chicago attorney. Thanks to the encouragement of his family, Fred had a very fulfilling childhood. Despite his handicap, which made him an easy target for bullying, he was accepted as an equal among his peers. He attended public school where he made friends, learned to climb the stairs each day without assistance and won the respect of enough of his classmates to be elected Mayor of his school. Although unable to "run" in the traditional sense, Fred earned many badges as a Boy Scout and Eagle Scout and was manager of both the swimming and diving teams in high school. On one class trip to Washington, DC, he challenged his friends to climb the stairs with him to the top of the Washington Monument rather than take the elevator. After high school, he attended Michigan State University and graduated in 1964. There he met Allison. They married in 1965 and Fred began a career in finance. He was a stockbroker for Paine Webber and later UBS Paine Webber for over 37 years. He and Allison relocated from Michigan to Miami, Florida in 1970 and remained there until 1996 when they moved to Tequesta, Florida. Fred always had a charitable nature and throughout his life played an active role in Big Brothers, telethons for Cerebral Palsy, and coaching multiple little league teams. Although never inordinately wealthy, he was known to lend financial assistance to any friend or person he met who might be in need. Whether it was a $100 tip for a waitress or a used car for a friend, Fred was never stingy with a handout. He truly believed that the value of getting to know people and sharing with those who had a greater need than his, far outweighed the value of money. In recent years, the Cerebral Palsy led to several other health ailments including legal blindness, increased muscle control loss (which confined him to a wheelchair), back and heart problems. Through it all, Fred always had a very determined spirit and ability to persevere. He enjoyed a lifelong love of swimming and fishing and enthusiastically taught his children and grandchildren to do both. To those who knew him, Fred will be remembered as a fun, loyal, and easy-going guy who, although dealt a physically difficult hand in life, was always happy to welcome anyone at his door. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather who valued the importance of family and friends above all else.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020