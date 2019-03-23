Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred MOORE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Fred Fred Moore, 82, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away from heart related illness on March 14, 2019. Fred was preceded in death by his brothers Bob, Charles, and Dean and his sister Shirley. Fred is survived by his loving wife Doris and daughter Rhonda Spoo (Henry), grandchildren Lauren and Chris, his brothers Ray, Lindell, Larry, Joe, and sister Martha. Fred was known for his jokes and love of cars. He also loved the outdoors. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Boynton Beach. Fred formerly resided in Vienna, IL and Aurora, IL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.