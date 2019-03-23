|
MOORE, Fred Fred Moore, 82, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away from heart related illness on March 14, 2019. Fred was preceded in death by his brothers Bob, Charles, and Dean and his sister Shirley. Fred is survived by his loving wife Doris and daughter Rhonda Spoo (Henry), grandchildren Lauren and Chris, his brothers Ray, Lindell, Larry, Joe, and sister Martha. Fred was known for his jokes and love of cars. He also loved the outdoors. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Boynton Beach. Fred formerly resided in Vienna, IL and Aurora, IL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 23, 2019