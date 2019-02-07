|
Freddie Bray, 71, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on January 30, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday February 8, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1616 Douglas Street, Lake Worth, Florida 35460. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at Bethel Church (Assembly of God), 4320 S Congress Avenue, Palm Springs, FL 33461. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 7, 2019