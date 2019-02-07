Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 533-5256
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church
1616 Douglas Street
Lake Worth, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Church (Assembly of God)
4320 S Congress Avenue
Palm Springs, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie BRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie BRAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Freddie BRAY Obituary
Freddie Bray, 71, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on January 30, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday February 8, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1616 Douglas Street, Lake Worth, Florida 35460. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at Bethel Church (Assembly of God), 4320 S Congress Avenue, Palm Springs, FL 33461. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.