GUARINO, Sr., Frederick A. Frederick A. Guarino, Sr., born January 6, 1946 in Medford, MA to Michael and Marie Guarino. He graduated from Medford Vocational High School, while working for his parent's dry cleaning store, Marie's, in Somerville, MA. He married his high school sweetheart, Patty Barr, and had three children and was married until her death in 1999. He was an upholsterer by trade. He moved his family to Jupiter, FL in 1980 to work at Aztec Upholstery. He eventually went to work for Sikorsky Aircraft in the interior shop, retiring in 1999. He was a master at his craft and many people sought out his expertise. His hobbies included playing guitar and coaching ladies' softball, both of which he thoroughly enjoyed and did for many years. He is survived by his children, daughters, Tina Dias (Glen), and Kitty Guarino (Mike); son, Fred Guarino, Jr.; his grandchildren, Michael Owens (Meaka), Joseph Dias, Nicole and Samantha Guarino and Britni Campochiaro (Dale). He also leaves his sisters, Linda Pond of Massaschuttes, Michelle Robinson of Colorado; brothers, Anthony, Michael, Richard and Paul Guarino from Massaschuttes, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, Patty and sisters, Jean Guarino and Patricia Sullivan. A Service will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27 at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Palm Beach PACE, ATTN: Paola Wierzbicki, Program Director, 4847 Fred Gladstone Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 or Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019