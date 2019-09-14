|
Maddox, Frederick Duane
Frederick Duane Maddox, age 88, heard the words "Well done my good and faithful servant, enter into thy rest." on September 10, 2019. Born on October 24, 1930 in Ft. Dodge, IA, Fred grew to be a man who never met a stranger. Among his many strengths, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He leaves to mourn; his wife Anna of 62 years; children, Melody (Jack) Kazee, Frederick Dale (Debbie) Maddox, Lynne (Steve) Hawk and Chuck (Dianne) Maddox along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He loved family gatherings, fishing, bowling, golfing and rooting for the NY Yankees! A devout Christian, God was always the center point of his life which was evident in all of his actions. He currently was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Pt. St. Lucie where he will be dearly missed. Family will receive friends at 10:00AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 followed by a service at 11:00AM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019