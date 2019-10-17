|
Clarke, Frederick G.E.
Frederick G.E. Clarke, of Boca Raton, Florida, technologist, inventor, beloved husband, father and grandfather died unexpectedly of natural causes on October 12, 2019. He was 83 years old.
He graduated from Trinity College with a dual major in economics and Spanish. Thereafter, he was commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy, wherein he served with distinction as a Naval Flight Officer/Bombardier in the A3J Vigilante aircraft on carriers in the Second and Sixth Fleets. A gifted linguist, LT. (j,g,) Clarke was also assigned additional duties as Commander Sixth Fleet's interpreter during meetings with senior NATO leaders.
Later in life Fred settled for fast cars, preferably ones he rebuilt. He was known to diagnose problems on German cars for friends via phone when not driving his own vehicles. He referred to himself as a "Swamp Yankee" and "Fred-neck" who loved life and worked hard, but enjoyed a good party.
Fred worked for IBM in large systems sales then made a transition to 25 year career at R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company where he retired as Director of Operations Technology for the then world's largest printing company. He was the inventor and holder of many patents related to inkjet print and specialty bindery processes that allowed much higher speed production and target offers in catalog and magazine production that were cutting edge in the 1990's.
Fred was a founding member of New England Digital Regional Society (NERDS), a group that developed and implemented different modes of digital communication as these applied to public safety and emergency networks globally, regionally and locally.
Fred was born in Hartford, CT, the eldest child of Emily Reindel and Frederick George Clarke. He leaves behind a brother; Ronald Clarke, a wife; Janet Morrison Clarke; a daughter, Sabrina Clarke Rettaliata, son-in-law; Tom and grandsons; Clarke, George and Will.
There will be a private family memorial service at the Nimrod Cabin on the campus of Avon Old Farms School in Avon, CT followed by several gatherings at favorite locales in Florida and New England. Fred will be buried at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Avon Old Farms School in Avon, CT or American Humane Association for Aid to Military War Dogs in Washington, DC.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019