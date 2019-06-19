Home

Frederick Ivan Robinson, on June 16, 2019, of Singer Island FL and Philadelphia, PA. Beloved husband of the late Monette Suzanne (née LaForest), loving father of Cary (Suzanne) Robinson and Danielle Robinson; grandfather of Casey, Tori and Chase. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering at the Robinson family home Monday, June 24 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, 100 E. Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096. Donations will support cardiology programs of the Lankenau Heart Institute, (https://www.mainlinehealth.org/give-lankenau).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019
