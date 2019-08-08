Home

POWERED BY

Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Son Life Lutheran Church
9301 Jog Rd.
Boynton Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Sell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Sell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Sell Obituary
Sell, Frederick
Frederick Sell, of Palm Beach County, passed away Aug. 5, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dorothy, Sister Marcia Rakestraw (Tom), daughter Tiffany Crowell (Joe), sons Christopher (Sara) and Matthew (Michelle), grandchildren Ariel, Patrick, Tyler & Jorja, step grandchildren, Jasmine, Jayden, Isabella & Tristan. He will be missed by his loving family & many friends. A celebration of life will be held Aug. 10, 2019, 1:00PM at Son Life Lutheran Church, 9301 Jog Rd., Boynton Beach. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Son Life Lutheran Church in memory of Fred.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now