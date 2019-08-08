|
Sell, Frederick
Frederick Sell, of Palm Beach County, passed away Aug. 5, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dorothy, Sister Marcia Rakestraw (Tom), daughter Tiffany Crowell (Joe), sons Christopher (Sara) and Matthew (Michelle), grandchildren Ariel, Patrick, Tyler & Jorja, step grandchildren, Jasmine, Jayden, Isabella & Tristan. He will be missed by his loving family & many friends. A celebration of life will be held Aug. 10, 2019, 1:00PM at Son Life Lutheran Church, 9301 Jog Rd., Boynton Beach. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Son Life Lutheran Church in memory of Fred.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019