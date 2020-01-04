|
|
Rosenfeld, Gail
Gail Rosenfeld, 73, of New City, NY, and West Palm Beach, FL, died after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1946 in Bronx, NY, to Benjamin and Ruth Zung. In 1964 she married William Rosenfeld and together they raised their daughter Stacy, and son Craig. Gail made her career as an educator and, later as an administrator. She spend the last years of her career as Assistant Principal of Pomona Junior High School, Pomona, NY. Gail is survived by her children, Stacy and Craig, and the light of her life, her grandson Jordan. Memorial donations may be made in Gail's name to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020