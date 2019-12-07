|
|
Phillips, Gail W.
Chief Gail W. Phillips, age 81, of Greenacres, Florida, passed away December 3, 2019.
Chief Phillips was a retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer, having served as a Nuclear Reactor Operator on Nuclear Powered Submarines which deployed for 3 month missions. Following his Navy retirement, he was an inspector for the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance Company, AIG and CNA.
He was predeceased by his son, John W. Phillips, in 2017.
He will be lovingly remembered by his family, including his wife of 64 years, Billie R. Phillips; children, David Phillips (Cindy), Donna Stevens, Elizabeth Thompson (Chris), Jennifer Phillips; grandchildren, Kyle, Colin and Lauren.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, where the family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 12 Noon. Inurnment with military honors will take place at Pinecrest Cemetery, Lake Worth.
Memorial gifts may be sent to: (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019