GULKER, Garnet J. Garnet J. Gulker, age 84, of Greenacres, Florida, passed away May 9, 2019. Mrs. Gulker was predeceased by her husband Paul, and her granddaughter, Shelby. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, including her children, Gina L. Alshareef (Abdul), John D. Gulker, Jerry L. Gulker (Patricia), Daniel J. Gulker (Cathy), seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister, Julia Cunningham. Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, where the family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10:00AM. Burial will take place at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, West Palm Beach. Memorial gifts may be sent to: trustbridgehospice.org
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 12, 2019
