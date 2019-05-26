Home

Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
Garnett ANDERSON
ANDERSON, Garnett N. It is with great sadness that the family of Garnett N. Anderson announces his passing after a long illness, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Garnett will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Marjorie and his children, Dorrel, Dr. Patricia Williams (Clay), Jackie (Leonel), and Sandra. Garnett will be fondly remembered by his ten grandchildren, Bianca, Danielle, DeArta, Cristian, Gabrielle, Ayhanna, Jamilya, Nneka, Tianna, and Orin many other loving family members. Viewing will be from 6:00PM to 8:00PM May 31, at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth. Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM June 1, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2892 S. Congress Ave, Palm Springs. Burial immediately following at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home.
