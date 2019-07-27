|
|
Warner, Garry
February 13, 1957 - July 20, 2019
Garry "Joe" Warner, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, after a short battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his mother Betty Warner, father John William Warner, Jr., brother John Wayne Warner, his grandparents and many aunts and uncles. He leaves behind his loving long-time partner and companion Patricia Riegle, her family, including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his snowbird family Capt Dick and wife Phyllis Stevens, his loving furry companions Bella and Laney, his sister Sheryl A. Warner, long-time family friend Jannet Preti, and his furry niece Zoey, as well as many cousins and a host of loving friends. Arrangements have been made with All County Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 24 2019 from 1:30PM to 4:30PM at the Hobe Sound Civic Center, 8980 SE Olympus St, Hobe Sound, FL 33455. Anyone who wishes, can make donations to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), John Warner (soon to be the John and Joe Warner) Scholarship in Training Fund, 615 Chestnut Street, 17th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106-4404. Please go to (www.allcounty.com) to read the full obituary online.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019