Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Warner


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry Warner Obituary
Warner, Garry
February 13, 1957 - July 20, 2019
Garry "Joe" Warner, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, after a short battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his mother Betty Warner, father John William Warner, Jr., brother John Wayne Warner, his grandparents and many aunts and uncles. He leaves behind his loving long-time partner and companion Patricia Riegle, her family, including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his snowbird family Capt Dick and wife Phyllis Stevens, his loving furry companions Bella and Laney, his sister Sheryl A. Warner, long-time family friend Jannet Preti, and his furry niece Zoey, as well as many cousins and a host of loving friends. Arrangements have been made with All County Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 24 2019 from 1:30PM to 4:30PM at the Hobe Sound Civic Center, 8980 SE Olympus St, Hobe Sound, FL 33455. Anyone who wishes, can make donations to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), John Warner (soon to be the John and Joe Warner) Scholarship in Training Fund, 615 Chestnut Street, 17th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106-4404. Please go to (www.allcounty.com) to read the full obituary online.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.