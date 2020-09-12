De Sarro, Gary Arnold

Gary Arnold De Sarro "Cat Man", 70, passed away September 5, 2020 of Renal Cell Kidney Cancer. He was a son of William "Buddy" De Sarro and Emma Nardacchione De Sarro. Born September 16, 1950 in Hartford, CT. Gary was a member of Forest Hill Falcon Marching Band: trombone 1969. Graduated from Florida Atlantic University with B.A. in 1973. He was a member of Screen Actors Guild Union (SAG). Animal Rights Activist. He loved all cats. He was an Artist: Watercolor & Oil. He lived with his brother, William Arthur "Buddy" De Sarro. Leaves his sister, Marcia De Sarro-Witt. Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, West Palm Beach, Florida.



