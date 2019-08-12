|
Lesperance, Gary J.
Gary Jon Lesperance, 80, of Jupiter, FL, formerly of Ashtabula, OH, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Trustbridge Hospice at Jupiter Medical Center.
He was born on June 24, 1939, in Ashtabula, OH, the youngest son of Lillian and David Lesperance. He leaves behind his wife of 16 years Lois Erikson, as well as his brother David L. Lesperance (Sharon) of Overland Park, KS, and his sister, Bonnie McLean of St. Petersburg, FL; also remaining are his two daughters Laura Lesperance Salmen (Robert) of Matthews, NC, and Tracy Lesperance Ingels (Chuck) of Sacramento, CA. Also treasured were his nieces and nephews.
The majority of Gary's career was spent in banking where he held various positions at several financial institutions, including Northeastern Ohio National Bank, First National Bank of Palm Beach, Central Bank and Brady National Bank. During the 70's and 80's, Gary sang with The Coastmen Chorus and The Leisuretime Four barbershop quartet, both of which found him performing at numerous venues across Florida and the Unites States.
Since retiring, Gary enjoyed spending time with friends and family, gardening, "putzing" in his work shed, and assisting his neighbors. He will be remembered for many things, including his kindness, laugh and love of Christmas. There will be no service.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019