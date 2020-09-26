1/
Gary K. Baker
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baker, Gary K.
Gary K. Baker, 77, of Jupiter, FL, died unexpectedly September 8, 2020. He passed away in his mountain home of Murphy, NC after a fall.
He was born November 20, 1942 to loving parents Isadore and Norma Baker in Boston, MA. Gary was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots and hosted many lively sporting events with his loved ones. An accomplished CPA and prolific prankster, many of his clientele were also dear friends. He never hesitated to extend a helping hand, making yearly donations to various causes around the holidays, and provided advice or a laugh to his neighbors and friends. He knew how to make an impression, and it seems everyone he knew called him a friend.
He is survived by his loving partner Lisa Uhlyarik, his brother Steven Baker, his children Charlene Weiss, Michelle Emory, Alan Baker, Seth Baker, Alicia Baker, Bryan Weston, and David Tray, as well as many loving grandchildren. He has left a legacy of laughter to all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed.
He wished to be cremated and his ashes will be spread near his North Carolina home at a later date. A Memorial Service is To Be Determined, but we ask that you inspire generosity and love to those around you in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Townson-Rose Funeral Home
138 Peachtree Street
Murphy, NC 28906
(828) 837-2109
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Townson-Rose Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Townson-Rose Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved