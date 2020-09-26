Baker, Gary K.

Gary K. Baker, 77, of Jupiter, FL, died unexpectedly September 8, 2020. He passed away in his mountain home of Murphy, NC after a fall.

He was born November 20, 1942 to loving parents Isadore and Norma Baker in Boston, MA. Gary was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots and hosted many lively sporting events with his loved ones. An accomplished CPA and prolific prankster, many of his clientele were also dear friends. He never hesitated to extend a helping hand, making yearly donations to various causes around the holidays, and provided advice or a laugh to his neighbors and friends. He knew how to make an impression, and it seems everyone he knew called him a friend.

He is survived by his loving partner Lisa Uhlyarik, his brother Steven Baker, his children Charlene Weiss, Michelle Emory, Alan Baker, Seth Baker, Alicia Baker, Bryan Weston, and David Tray, as well as many loving grandchildren. He has left a legacy of laughter to all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed.

He wished to be cremated and his ashes will be spread near his North Carolina home at a later date. A Memorial Service is To Be Determined, but we ask that you inspire generosity and love to those around you in his memory.



