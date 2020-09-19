Lawrence, Gary P.
On Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, Gary P. Lawrence, age 74 of Wellington, FL went to be with our Lord and Savior. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on June 5, 1946. The firstborn son of Bynum and Eunice Lawrence. He was a strong, righteous, humble and kind follower of God. He was a loving husband, an adoring father and grandfather, a caring brother, and a friend to everyone he met. Gary proudly served our country in the United States Army 30th Artillery Brigade Air Defense in Okinawa, Japan. During his service to this nation, Gary was awarded the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Service Medal, and the sharpshooter badge (M-14). After serving in the military, he relocated from his home in Blue Ash, OH to South Florida, where he worked tirelessly as a self-employed insurance agent where he built a long and successful career.
Gary had a profound and unwavering faith in God, which was evident to all of those around him. He was a light to everyone he met and had the kindest, most genuine smile. Gary led by example, loved to laugh, and was known for his unforgettable stories, sayings, and quips.
Gary is survived by his wife Kathleen Lawrence; his children Stephanie White, Jessica Banks, Gary Paul Lawrence, Jr., and Kaitlyn DiSesa; his grandchildren Mackenna, Kyle, Gavin, Luke, Emma, and baby DiSesa; and his brothers Roger and Michael Lawrence.
A private family service to honor and commemorate Gary's remembrance took place on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Palms West Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.