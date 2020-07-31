Bonardi, Gary S.
Our beloved Gary, left us for heaven on July 30, 2020, after suffering a stroke one week prior to his passing.
Gary was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 11, 1954. He was predeceased by his mother, Gloria Sommers, in 2004. The following year, he was adopted by his parents, Fred and Barbara Bonardi.
Gary was truly one of a kind. He was a happy special needs fellow who busied his days walking east and west along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. A man of routine, he followed a definite schedule, where meals were concerned. He was a regular patron of Atlantic Avenue's eateries, where he basked in the attention and kindness of numerous employees, who made him feel special. His downtown community knew of his quirks and his limited hearing. This did not deter their interaction with him. Smiles, waves, high fives, thumbs up, and small group conversations brought him much joy. It would be impossible to thank all of you along the Avenue who watched out for Gary's best interest over the years.
Those who met Gary won't soon forget his happy and sweet personality. He entertained friends and family with his uncanny memory, citing hundreds of birthdays (family members, presidents, royal family, and his favorite sitcom personalities). His recall of addresses, zip codes, phone numbers, and area codes was both amazing and mind boggling.
During the last two years of his life, Gary was most proud to hold a job at L'Acqua restaurant. This establishment, headed by owners, Joe and Josh, Sebastion, Estoban, and Aaron embraced Gary (and his special needs), teaching him the tasks he proudly performed daily. These men and their big-hearted staff welcomed Gary, gave him an opportunity and a sense of purpose. We are forever grateful.
Gary was quite proud to be a member of the Bonardi family. He relished his role of older brother and took pleasure in attending basketball and soccer games, birthday parties, graduations, and all family holiday celebrations.
Gary is survived by his loving parents Fred and Barbara G. Bonardi, his grandmother Barbara Bonardi, his brothers Tony and Nicholas Bonardi, and his aunts Shirley Fitzgerald, Julie Markley, Lisa Green, Gretchen Armstrong and Carol Rossi.
We will miss you, Gary. Your innocence, wisdom, and unconditional love made us better human beings. Life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, please support the local restaurants along Atlantic Avenue during the slow summer days and have a toast to Gary.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home (www.LorneandSons.com
), Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.