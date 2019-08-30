Home

Tabak, Gary
Gary Tabak, age 79, of Lake Worth, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. He will be remembered for his love for his family, his generous spirit, his deep appreciation for music and the arts and his commitment to fairness for all people regardless of their race, religion or background.
He is survived by his wife Joy Falcon, his son Jonathan Tabak and wife Amy Tabak, their sons Jacob and Charlie, and his sister Barbara Tabak Blanck.
Contributions in his honor can be made to The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research, 1166 West Newport Center Drive, Suite 114, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
