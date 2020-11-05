1/1
Gary W. Greer
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary W. Greer
Royal Palm Beach - Gary W. Greer, age 64, of Royal Palm Beach, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. Born September 8, 1956 in West Palm Beach, FL to Vance and Mona Ruth Greer. He grew up in Melrose Park, Ft. Lauderdale, graduated from South Plantation High School and was a career member of I.U.O.E. Local 487. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer A. Greer (Mark Hartig II), Nicole L. Marble (Larry), Kimberly R. LaBarbera (Christopher), and Kate M. Greer (Russell Delaney, Jr.); grandchildren Isabella, Ian, Mason, Cali, Luke, Aubri, Cody and Everly. He is survived by sisters Gwendolyn G. Lins (Raymond), Monica L. Joneikis (John) and many extended family and lifelong friends. Gary was kind to all and loyal to his friends and family. His special smile and laughter will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00PM to 5:00PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Madison Green Clubhouse, 2001 Crestwood Blvd North, West Palm Beach, FL 33411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved