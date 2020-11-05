Gary W. Greer

Royal Palm Beach - Gary W. Greer, age 64, of Royal Palm Beach, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. Born September 8, 1956 in West Palm Beach, FL to Vance and Mona Ruth Greer. He grew up in Melrose Park, Ft. Lauderdale, graduated from South Plantation High School and was a career member of I.U.O.E. Local 487. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer A. Greer (Mark Hartig II), Nicole L. Marble (Larry), Kimberly R. LaBarbera (Christopher), and Kate M. Greer (Russell Delaney, Jr.); grandchildren Isabella, Ian, Mason, Cali, Luke, Aubri, Cody and Everly. He is survived by sisters Gwendolyn G. Lins (Raymond), Monica L. Joneikis (John) and many extended family and lifelong friends. Gary was kind to all and loyal to his friends and family. His special smile and laughter will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00PM to 5:00PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Madison Green Clubhouse, 2001 Crestwood Blvd North, West Palm Beach, FL 33411.



