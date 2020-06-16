Or Copy this URL to Share

Colletti, Gaspare A

Gaspare A Colletti was called home with Jesus on June 16, 2020. Gaspare was a very loving & caring husband, father, brother, friend and testimony to many. Gaspare left behind a loving wife Kathy Colletti, son Michelangelo, siblings Mike & Joe Colletti and Kara Sabatella. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice. A celebration of life to be announced.



