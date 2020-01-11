|
|
Wiita, Gavin
Gavin Wiita, age 26, a lifelong resident of Jupiter, FL, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born on November 22, 1993 to Brian Wiita and Cinde Bull Topper. He graduated from Jupiter Christian School where he was a standout wrestler and friend. He was currently attending Valencia College and UCF with making plans to graduate with a computer engineering degree and enrolling in the military. He loved snow skiing, diving in the Bahamas, hunting, working out, wrestling and all things outdoors. He loved music and enjoyed attending concerts. He was a great friend to many and was known among his friends near and far to give you the last dollar in his pocket or the shirt off his back if you were in need, as well as a life savior.
He is preceded in death by grandparents LuAnn "Lulu" Wiita and Pete Holmes, and uncle Chris Wiita. He is survived by his parents, his brothers and sister; Dalton, Barrett and Channing Wiita (Robayo), grandparents, Dr. Bruce Wiita and Sandra Holmes, great uncle and aunt Robert and Diana Wiita, uncles, Greg Wiita and his wife Charlene Johnson, Chad and MiHwa Bull and Bruce Wiita, Jr., as well as with many more nephews and relatives. Gavin deeply and unconditionally loved his siblings. He leaves behind his longtime girlfriend Victoria Pettus.
His first tattoo was Psalm 27:1 (MSG),
Light, space, zest— that's GOD! So, with him on my side I'm fearless, afraid of no one and nothing.
He had a great personality and lived life to the fullest with family and many friends. All who knew him, loved him. He will be deeply missed.
There will be a private Graveside Ceremony for Immediate Family and Close Friends at Riverside Memorial Park.
The family will be posting notifications on Gavin's social media accounts in regards to a date and time for a Celebration gathering of his life for his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to
WoundedWarriorsProject.org or Tunnel2towers.org.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020