PANTIN, Geddes Feb. 18, 1926 - March 20, 1019. "Geddy" passed away peacefully at his home in West Palm Beach with his daughters by his side. Geddes will now join his dear wife Carole (predeceased 1996). He leaves behind his 3 children Karen Smith, Donna Pantin, Douglas Pantin (Irene) as well as his grandchildren Kyle (Kyle), Cameron, Deanne and Owen all of Toronto Canada. Local to Florida, he will be missed by his step daughter Kim Lee (Larry) and his second granddaughter, Caroline Houle. Pre-deceased by his bellowed sister Jocelyne, Geddes leaves behind his two younger sisters Glenda and Hilary also living in Canada as well as numerous nieces and nephews living in Boston and the Toronto area. Born in Trinidad, he became an accomplished long-distance cyclist, proudly representing Trinidad at the Pan American Games. As a young man he developed a lifelong love for the intellectual challenge of thoroughbred horseracing handicapping and later in life fulfilled his dream of owning a race horse. He felt very blessed to have resided and worked in Canada for over 30 years before marrying the love of his life Carole. He drew guidance, comfort and inspiration from his Catholic faith and will be greatly missed by family and friend for his kindness, humor and warmth. Words cannot express our endless gratitude to the staff of Fountainview AL and Trustbridge Hospice. A private cremation and service will take place in West Palm Beach as well as in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to TrustBridge.com Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary