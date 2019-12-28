|
Primozic, Gene J.
Gene J. Primozic, 83, was born to Joseph and Philipine Primozic December 4, 1936 in Charleston, WV. He graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and Virginia Tech. In 1961, Gene moved to Florida to work as an engineer for Pratt Whitney.
Gene married Carol in 1962 and resided in West Palm Beach until moving to Jupiter Farms in 1988.
Gene and his family loved to camp and traveled all over the US and Canada. His favorite cruise was to Alaska which he did three times. Gene bowled with the St. Peter Holy Bowlers and followed all of his children and grandchildren in all of their sports. He enjoyed fishing and watching boats at the inlet.
Gene was active at both St. John Fisher and St. Peter Churches, where he was an usher, a Eucharistic minister and a Knight of Columbus.
Gene was preceded in death by his son Scott and his sisters, Jo Ann Poll and Mary Rutherford. He is survived by his wife Carol; his sons Greg, Dean (Chris), David (Karen); and his daughter Andrea (Blake). He is also survived by his twelve grandchildren, his brother Philip and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home Sunday, December 29 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. The funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church Monday, December 30 at 10:00AM. For directions and online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019