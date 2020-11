Gene Knight BlairGene "Butch" Knight Blair, 73, died peacefully in his sleep November 1, 2020, at his home in Carnation, WA. Gene and his wife, Joyce, were married in 1989 in Captiva Island, FL. They shared a love of travel, and were happily married for 31 years.Per Gene's request, there will be no services. Obituary and condolences may be viewed and offered online at Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory, Issaquah, WA ( Flintofts.com ).