Moore, Gene
Marcellus Eugene "Gene" Moore, III, age 91, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1928 in El Dorado, AK. He was a prominent civic leader in Boynton Beach, FL, serving one term as Mayor and 14 years as City Attorney. Gene graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1946; the Citadel, Charleston, SC, in 1950; and the University of Florida College of Law in 1953. He served on active duty for two years as a 1 st Lt. in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General's (JAGs) Staff, and the Air Force Reserve as Captain.
Gene started his law career in West Palm Beach. He spent 60 years practicing in Boynton Beach, the last 40 years in private practice, specializing in real estate law. He was recognized as a 50-year member of the Florida Bar in 2003.
He was a proud alumnus of the Corps of Cadets at the Citadel, having played both baseball and basketball for the Bulldogs. The values gained as a news-paper delivery boy growing up in West Palm Beach and while in the Corps permeated all aspects of his life. He gave back to the Citadel by sponsoring many children's attendance at their summer camp and donating a seven-figure gift to the stadium revitalization project. In 2018, he was inducted into the Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame as an Honorary member.
Gene was an early riser, anxiously awaiting the newspaper delivery to solve the daily Jumble. Routinely, he would call to awaken his long-time legal secretary and assistant, Barbara, to discuss the solution. To embrace his Irish ancestry and unique sense of humor, the following Irish saying is a fitting rite of passage, "As you slide down the banisters of life, may the splinters never point the wrong way."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Virginia Moore, II, beloved wife, Jan, and Jane Offterdinger Moore, mother of his children, Pepper and Jeri. Gene is survived by his children, Pepper (Bob) Moore of Oakland, CA and Jeri (Steve) Benjamin of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Chase Goldberg, and Bret and Ryan Benjamin.
The family would like to thank Barbara and Kate; Maria, Carmen, Andrea and Pierre; BJ; and Dr. Joshua Zager for the compassion, kindness, patience and care of Gene in the last years of his life.
Due to the Covid-19 virus and health concerns, a private, military service will be limited to immediate family only. To leave a condolence, please visit www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com
