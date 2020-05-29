Sheely, Geneva

Sun Rise April 3, 1931

Sun Set May 13, 2020

Mother Geneva Moore Sheely left a lasting impression on those in her presence and those who crossed her path. She was loving, kind, giving, and loved the Lord, her family, church, and community.

She was born April 3, 1931 and earned her wings on May 13, 2020. Mother Sheely married Brother Otto Sheely. She had many challenges in life but that did not deter her from working hard and accomplishing her dreams. She attended Bon-Dolan Private Academy for her primary education. She furthered her education by attending Bethune-Cookman University, where she earned her Bachelors Degree in Education. After obtaining her Bachelors Degree, she earned double Masters Degrees in Education from Florida Atlantic University. During this time, she proudly waved the red and gold flag to become an Eta Phi Beta Sorority member.

Mother Sheely's calling and passion was to become an Educator. She was loved by her students, parents, and colleagues. Over the years she earned several awards and was recognized for her tenure and dedication. She taught in the Palm Beach County School District for 35 years as a Reading Specialist.

Last but not least, Mother Sheely served at Saint Paul AME Church for over 40 years. She loved The Lord with her whole heart and it is no doubt, He said, "Well done, thy good and faithful servant."

Brother Otto Sheely (husband), and Jacqueline Falana- Menefee (daughter) are predeceased.

She leaves to cherish her memories, Charles A. Falana-son, William Denson-step-son, Kimberly Clark, Robin Demory, and Kenneth Demory-adopted children, Rashima Falana, Charles P. Falana,II (Santana), Emmitt McGill-grandchildren, and Arianna Falana and Leah McGill-great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store