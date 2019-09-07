|
Mercurio, Genevieve
Genevieve Mercurio, 88, of Lake Worth FL, formerly of Farrell and Sharpsville, PA passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Genevieve was born on January 31, 1931 in Farrell, PA to Mary Scarvel and Vincent Castiglione.
She graduated from Farrell High School in 1949. She married her high school sweetheart, Louis "Merk" Mercurio on July 19, 1954. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell and later, St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.
Genevieve worked as a lunch lady for Sharpsville Middle and High Schools.
She and her husband moved to Lake Worth, FL in 1979. She worked at The Fountains Country Club in the Ladies golf locker room for many years.
Once in Florida Genevieve took up tennis and her and "Merk" made many new friends at their development. She enjoyed keeping house, entertaining her friends and neighbors at her home, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also never missed Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
She is survived by her sons Dean, his wife Lorraine of Sharon, PA, and Brian of Lake Worth, FL, former daughter-in-law Leslie Mercurio; two granddaughters Allison Mercurio of Tampa, FL, and Victoria Mercurio of Gainesville, FL; two great-grandchildren Will Alex Hernandez of Wellington, FL and Mason Cody Rogers of Tampa, FL; two brothers Charles Castiglione of Patagonia, PA and James Castiglione of Farrell, PA, and three sisters Rose Jankovich of Hermitage, PA, Lee Reale of Jupiter, FL, and Maryland Bunyak of Huntington Beach, CA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis, one brother Sam Castiglione, and four sisters Josephine Amico, Pricilla Dancheck, Cindy Koches, and Audry Morroco.
A viewing will be held at Palms West Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10 from 9:30AM until 11:00AM with the funeral mass at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church at 12:00PM. Burial immediately following.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019