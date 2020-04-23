|
Turenne, George Andrew
George Andrew Turenne was born in New Orleans, LA on February 25, 1981. He was raised, educated, and worked in Palm Beach County, FL. George passed away suddenly on Hutchinson Island, FL on April 19, 2020.
George was the lead electrician for American Lighting and Electrical Services in Riviera Beach, FL. As an avid fisherman, he cherished days boating, spending days at the beach, and rooting on his beloved San Francisco 49ers.
He is survived by his loving parents, George and Susan Turenne of Lake Placid, FL; daughters, Taylor Ann, and Jenna Elizabeth; son, George Andrew all of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; brother, Christopher (Eileen) Turenne of Jupiter, FL; and sister, Kim (Scott) Johnson of Fort Pierce, FL.
He was loved and will be missed eternally by his large extended family and circle of lifelong friends. Be at peace.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020