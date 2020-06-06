Barrs, George B.

George departed this world on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 90.

George Boyd Barrs was born to Anne Bryan Barrs and Newcomb Barrs on July 30, 1929, in Jacksonville, FL. George lived with his maternal grandmother and mother in Jacksonville during his childhood. At the age of 17, he joined the Army like his older brother, Newcomb, Jr. George was stationed in Germany, just after WWII ended. After his honorable discharge, he attended the University of Florida Law School in Gainesville, FL.

George worked as an attorney in Ft. Pierce, but found his calling when he was hired as an assistant public defender shortly after the creation of that office in Palm Beach County. George monitored most of the attorneys that worked in the office for the next 30 years, including some of the most well-known trial attorneys in the Palm Beach County area.

George may not have invented, but he certainly perfected the "I did it and I'm sorry" defense to the frustration of many assistant state attorneys and judges.

When George was not either trying cases or talking about cases to the lawyers he was mentoring, he traveled around the North American continent playing duplicate bridge as a Grand Master.

George touched the lives of hundreds of people over his 90 year life span and made an indelible mark on each of them. George will be greatly missed.



