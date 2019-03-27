COHEN, George B. On March 23, 2019 George B. Cohen passed away peacefully in Palm City, FL after a brief illness. Born September 27, 1920 in Bridgeport, CT to Louis A. Cohen and Rose (Harrison) Cohen. He moved to Waterbury, CT in 1944 and was the owner of Nathan Hale Motors until his retirement. He was very active in Temple Israel, Waterbury Community Theater, politics and a founding member of Crestbrook Country Club. After moving to Florida in 1980 he enjoyed tennis and golf. An avid bridge player, he became a grand master. He is predeceased by his first wife of 52 years Lila (Nathanson) Cohen and his second wife of 14 years Lorraine Lester Cohen. He is survived by children Linda C. Barnett of Stuart, FL and Janis and Frank Wright of Palm City, FL, grandchildren Andrew Barnett of Waddell, AZ, Katy Washington of West Haven, CT, Jonathan Wright of Mahwah, NJ, and great-grandchildren Ethan and Cameron Wright, and Ari and Kingston Barnett. Funeral arrangements are private. Donations in his memory can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, FL or a . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary