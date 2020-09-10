1/1
George Bonner
Bonner, George
1931 – 2020
George Alderson Bonner, 89, of Palm Beach Gardens, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully August 10, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's. He was born February 4, 1931, in Hot Springs, VA.
A 1952 BSME graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute, George served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during wartime in Korea. Prior to deployment, he married his hometown sweetheart Elsie Rae Page, celebrating 67 years of marriage on November 22, 2019. He was honorably discharged 1954, as a 1st LT, receiving three Service Medals and two Bronze Stars.
George earned a 1957 MSME, from Stevens Institute of Technology and moved his family in 1963, to Palm Beach Gardens, upon employment with Pratt & Whitney. He had a distinguished career leading design groups credited with five U.S. Patents, retiring in 1992.
A lifelong community servant, George was elected to the inaugural City Council for Palm Beach Gardens, April 3, 1966, serving as Mayor, 1968 - 1969, retiring 1970. He served on countless community boards and was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
George was predeceased by parents Clarence and Virlette, sister, Nancy, and daughter, Lisa Marie. Surviving are his wife Elsie Rae, son Jay Alan and wife Debbie, son Gary Page and wife Leslie, son Greg Alderson, four grandchildren, Melissa, Megan, Ashley and Tyler, plus five great-grandchildren Kenzie, Kalia, Justin, Brandon and George.
A private family service was held September 8, 2020, at the South Florida National Cemetery. George was buried with U.S. Army military honors. Gifts may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/donate).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
