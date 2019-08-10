|
|
Sutherland, Jr., George D.
George D. Sutherland, Jr., 78, of Tequesta / Hobe Sound, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children Marjorie Sither (Pat), Dudley Sutherland (Julie), and Katheryn Everett (Todd). He is also survived by six grandchildren: Nicole Bates (Kevin), Linden, Lindsey, and Nathalie Sutherland, Tyler and Tiffany Everett, and two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Cole Bates.
Our dad grew up in Bluefield, WV, then played football for West Virginia University and has always been a devoted Mountaineer. He moved our family to Florida in 1964 to begin a successful insurance career with John Hancock and Mass Mutual. He was involved in many activities through the years ~ he coached youth athletics and Indian Guides, involved in Jaycees and Kiwanis, and was a member of MDRT. He was called on several occasions to be the local "Santa Claus" way back in the day. Dad had a contagious laughter and believed in the power of a positive attitude. He loved and adored his children, grandchildren, great-grands and his family. He loved animals and had a special knack with them. Our Dad was an avid outdoorsman ~ he loved fishing, hunting, boating, football and golf. He will be so very much missed.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, George "Dud" and Myrtle "Dot" Sutherland, his brother, Mike Sutherland, and his sister, Bobbie Jean "Jeannie" Higby.
Contributions in his memory may be made to The Joe Namath Neurological Research Center at (www.namathneurocenter.org).
A private celebration of life will be held in his memory as he requested.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019