Kantor, George Erno

George Erno Kantor, 88, of Tequesta, FL, my darling "Eletikem" passed away from a long illness on June 5, 2020.

Born in Budapest, Hungary in 1931, George left behind his loving wife of 37 Years, Marika.

Funeral Services will be held private at a later date.



