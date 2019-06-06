HEIMBACH, George Frank August 20, 1937 June 5, 2019 George F. Heimbach, M.D., age 81, entered into eternal life on June 5, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer. George was born in Chicago, IL to the late George J. Heimbach and Catherine Stenger Heimbach. He was blessed to have an older brother, the late Raymond Heimbach. He spent his youth in Chicago and was educated at Weber High School where he was an accomplished pianist and was accepted into the Chicago Symphony at the age of 17. During medical treatment for a broken arm, he developed an interest in medicine. After graduating from Loyola University Chicago, he attended the Stritch School of Medicine and graduated in 1963. George completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cook County Hospital, where he met his future wife, Martha Metzger. Upon completion of his residency, he entered into the United States Air Force. He was assigned to Lajes Field Air Force Base on Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal. There, he served as the OB/GYN at the base. After his service in the Air Force, he moved with his wife and their two young daughters, Catherine and Elizabeth, to West Palm Beach, FL. George and Martha were blessed with the birth of two more children, Laura and George, after moving to Florida. Dr. Heimbach opened a private solo practice, where his wife, Martha, worked by his side as his RN. During this 30-year period, he delivered over 5,000 babies at Good Samaritan and St. Mary's hospitals. He was a devout Catholic and an advocate for protecting the unborn. George retired in 2001, and spent several years enjoying his hobby of antique car restoration. During this time, he served as a volunteer firefighter/EMT for the Palm Beach Gardens and Bass Lake, WI Fire Departments. He enjoyed summers spent in Hayward, WI with his family. After several years of retirement, George returned to his passion of medicine. George's most recent position was with the Palm Beach County Health Department, serving as an OB/GYN at the Lantana location. George was a long-standing Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. He was very active in this organization and developed treasured relationships with fellow Knights. For 35 years, he attended the annual Jesuit retreat at Manresa House in Convent, LA with his brothers-in-law and nephews. He was a long-time parishioner at St. Ann Catholic Church, where he was a lector and eucharistic minister. George was a humble, kind and faithful man with a great devotion to his community, church, family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Martha Heimbach, children Catherine (Daniel) Martucci of Tampa, Elizabeth (Marc) Yavinsky of West Palm Beach, Laura (William) McGarry of Vero Beach and George (Mary) of Tallahassee and their grandchildren Parker, Cole and Lauren Martucci, Andrew, Erin, Ava and Tucker Yavinsky, Jack, Matthew and Catherine McGarry and Jennifer, George and Jordan Heimbach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Historic St. Ann Catholic Church Maintenance Fund, 310 N. Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. The Family will receive friends and family from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Quattlebaum Funeral Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417. Mass of Christian Burial for George will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 310 N. Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary