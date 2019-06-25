|
Valassis, George Franklin
George Franklin Valassis, 89, was born on September 29, 1929 in Toledo, OH and passed away surrounded by his loving family in Jupiter, FL on June 22, 2019. George got his bachelors from University of Michigan. George married Sandra Gwen Valassis on September 29, 1999 and have been married for 20 years. He was the founder of Valassis Communications and was called "The King of Coupons" for over 40 years. George loved playing golf and also did 4 professorship in Urology at the University of Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . A visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458 (561) 746-5124.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 25 to June 26, 2019