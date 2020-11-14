1/
George Fred Wartzok
George Wartzok, of Jupiter, departed this earthly life November 5, 2020, at the age of 84, with the love of his life by his side.
He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 63 years, his daughter Wendy Moecher (John) and their sons Connor and Logan of Jupiter; his son Mark (Tina) and daughter Carley of Lake City, FL; his son Scott of Prairie du Chien, WI.
He was an amazing man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his children and grandchildren very deeply and had a smile for everyone he met.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM November 19, at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St., Jupiter, FL 33458.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM November 20, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1701 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter, FL 33458.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Hospice of Palm Beach County - Trustbridge (www.trustbridgefoundation.org).
Online condolences (www.taylorandmodeen.com).


Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
