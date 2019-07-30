|
|
Gordon, George
George Gordon, age 77, of Hypoluxo, FL, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on July 25, 2019. George is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemary Gordon and grandson Brandon Gordon, and survived by his children and their spouses: Mary Ann (Gordon) Cunningham (Mike), Scott (Megan), Todd (Veronica), Lisa (Gordon) Danes (Chris) and Dennis Gordon, as well as nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A Mass will be offered at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1000 Lantana Road, Lantana on August 3, 2019 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 30 to July 31, 2019