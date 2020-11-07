1/
George Robert Steinman
George left us peacefully and quietly on October 7, 2020, weeks before his 85th birthday. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roberta Mona Langer Steinman and his domestic partner, Susan Goldberg. George was most comfortable behind the shutter. Surely you have one or more of his photographs in your e-mail or framed and hanging for you to see.
George attended West Point Military Academy and Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute.
He was literally a rocket scientist. In the 1950's he designed a satellite for his electrical engineering thesis. In the 60's, he wrote software for the Lunar Module which made it to the moon and in the 70's he flew with the Thunderbirds.
He loved golf, music, science and innovation, and especially photography. He took many landscape photographs and enjoyed performing Tai Chi at Morikami Gardens.
He leaves behind two sons, Adam and Barry and two daughters-in-law, Nikki and Lisa, and three grandchildren, Alex and Jack and Max.
He is interred at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY.
Donations can be send to Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY to the Roberta Langer Steinman Library book fund.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
