George Thomas Stern, Jupiter, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 99. George was born in Newark, NJ. He was a graduate of Blair Academy and attended the University of Virginia and the Newark College of Engineering. He served as a fighter pilot in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.
George founded two successful valve companies; Pneu-Hydro Valve and Angar Scientific. His professional accomplishments included the design of valves that were a part of the Surveyor spacecraft, which made the first soft landing on the moon.
George considered himself fortunate in life for having found love with two wonderful ladies. He and his first wife Flora Ludlow raised two sons and spent many happy years together in Morristown, NJ. Later in life, he met his second wife Carolyn Taylor of Maryville, TN. They enjoyed many years of love and life together in Treasure Cay, Bahamas and Tequesta, FL.
George gave generously to his family and community. He was a Trustee at Blair Academy and an active Rotarian. George loved playing golf, tennis and bowling. He was also a talented painter. He was a member of the Green Meadow Country Club in Maryville, TN and the Tequesta Country Club in Tequesta, FL.
George is survived by his loving wife Carolyn, his sons Andy and Gary, and two grandchildren Railey and Kai. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Flora. At his request there will be no formal service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blair Academy (//www.blair.edu/support-blair/giving-options) or Trustbridge hospice care (//trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019