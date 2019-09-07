|
Shanks, George W.
George W. "Bill" Shanks, deceased September 3, 2019. He was 89 years old and has gone to join Donna, his beloved wife of 35 years after her departure more than 19 years ago. He is further preceded by his father Emory, mother Evelyn and sisters Ann and Betty. He is survived by his son Eugene Potter and daughter Debborah Potter, grandson Graham Udelsman (Justyma), granddaughter Lauren Udelsman, great-granddaughter Amelia Udelsman and a number of nieces and nephews. A private remembrance will take place at a future date. No flowers please.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019