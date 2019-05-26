BALDWIN, George Walter George W. Baldwin, 81, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019, in Jupiter, surrounded by his family. He was born in Coral Gables, Florida on August 16, 1937, the son of George Howe and Mary Lou Baldwin. George grew up in West Palm Beach and graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1956, where he was President of the Key Club and Student Council. He received the highest honor at Palm Beach High School for Service, Cooperation, and Character. These attributes defined him for the rest of his life. George was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity (ATO) at the University of Florida. He graduated as a committed Gator, and enjoyed watching their football games with his beloved wife, Mary Lindsey Sowell, whom he married on August 5, 1961. At that time, he was in law school at Stetson University College of Law where he graduated. After beginning to practice law, he became a Municipal Judge. He and William Brant then began their own law firm named Brant and Baldwin. He later had the honor of being chosen to serve as City Attorney for the Village of North Palm Beach in 1990, and served as their attorney through 2006. George also served as General Counsel for the North Palm Beach Heights Water Control District for many years. He also enjoyed being part of the Kiwanis Club. He is survived by his son, George Walter "Wally" Baldwin, Jr., Esq.; daughter, Amy Baldwin Osteen; daughter-in-law, Zowe Baldwin; son-in-law, Scott Osteen; grandchildren, Parker Scott Osteen and Lindsey Caroline Osteen; sister, Jo Ann Baldwin Smith; and nephew, David Smith. A family graveside service was held yesterday, at Woodlawn Cemetery, in West Palm Beach, where George was laid to rest next to his beloved wife of 57 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to either: Trustbridge of Palm Beach County, , or the Center for Great Apes. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit (www.northwoodfh.com) NORTHWOOD FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019