Georgia Zeidel

Zeidel, Georgia

On July 26, 2020 Georgia Vern Zeidel, beloved wife of Harold Zeidel who died in 2017, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 91. A resident of West Palm Beach since 1981. Born in Flushing, NY, she is survived by three daughters and their husbands Diana Zeidel and Jon Seymour, Sandra and Jim Sergison, and Susan and Steve Getlan. Her fourth daughter, Janet Cupp, and her husband Ralph Cupp, predeceased her.

She adored her grandchildren Jayson and Matthew Merrill, Christine Cupp, Alex, Sam and Michelle Getlan, Bill and Elizabeth Sergison and her 10 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her beloved nephew and his wife Bruce and Judy Zeidel and a very special and much-loved friend Jesula Esteve Martinborough. We, her daughters, are honored to have shared her life.

She was a lady of optimism, joy, energy, and happiness. She never had an unkind word, and she was always first to do whatever it took to support her family through difficult times. A dear friend wrote this about her:

She was benevolent and kind.

A more caring person.

You simply won't find.

She was a whiz at Canasta

And at tough mah jong games,

Plus a more elegant dresser

Than those high society dames.

Her orchids all flourished,

With lovely full blooms.

Her art adds real splendor

To all of our rooms.

She defined hostess with the mostess.

She's never surpassed.

A keen reader, of course, who'd share any book.

A loving wife, mother, neighbor, and friend,

Her accolades never come to an end.

She often has told us never to cry

But to smile and rejoice

For the full wonderful life

A life that's become

Her own sweet, sweet song

We were ever so fortunate to have that wonderful mother.

A private burial is being held on July 31, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery.

The family requests that any donations be made to Trustbridge Hospice.



