Werner, Georgina M.

Georgina M. Werner, age 95, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the MorseLife Health Center in West Palm Beach, FL, following a long illness.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Anna Tanner. She was preceded in death in 1983 by her beloved husband Albert "Albie" Werner.

Georgie was a graduate of Dickinson High School, Jersey City, NJ, and spent her professional career at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City, retiring in 1984 as an Assistant Treasurer in the bank's Real Estate Division. She and Albie resided in Harding Township, NJ, after many years in Livingston, NJ. Following her retirement, she relocated to Palm Beach Gardens, where she was active for many years in her condominium association. She was also a member of the Vested Vultures, a group of Chase retirees.

She is survived by her nephew Ernest Shepherd of Dublin, OH, her niece Marjorie Chamberlain of Delaware Water Gap, PA, her god-daughter Amanda Braun Juhasz of Advance, NC, dear friends Janet Stolpe and her son Eric, both of Hobe Sound, FL and her caregiver-manager Tamela Alldredge.

She will be interred beside her beloved Albie in Hoboken Cemetery, North Bergen, NJ. Donations in her name may be made to Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter, 194 NJ Route 10, East Hanover, NJ 07946, or to The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Rd., Palm City, FL 34990.



