Goray, Gerald Allen
Gerald Allen Goray, of Ocean Ridge, Florida, died on June 30, 2020 from amyloidosis and other heart conditions. Jerry was born in Detroit in 1939. He attended Catholic Central High School, the University of Detroit, and the University of Michigan Law School.
In high school, he met Donna Marie Belian. They were married in 1958 and spent the next 62 years together. Jerry practiced law in Detroit for several years, became Area Counsel for HUD, and then co-founded a law firm specializing in real estate law. He began building houses and developing subdivisions in suburban Detroit in the 1970s before moving to Florida with Donna in 1981. In south Florida, Jerry developed self-storage, apartments, senior housing and other properties. He was active in community affairs, including service as President of In The Pines, Inc., a non-profit devoted to providing low cost housing and life enrichment opportunities to low income workforce families www.inthepineshousing.org
, and as chair of the Ocean Ridge Planning and Zoning Commission. Jerry loved his work, he loved cars, and he loved art. Jerry and Donna traveled the world, and they found joy everywhere they went together.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna Marie, sons Brian and Greg (Sue), godson Miguel Sotelo, brother David and sister Christina, brothers-in-law Drew Belian (Ruth) and John Belian (Patti), nephew Jason Belian (Jennifer), nieces Rebecca Belian, Kathleen Marsh (Geno) and Colleen Belian, granddaughters Kara, Cami, Claire and Jocelyn, and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Donations in his honor may be made to a 501(c)(3) non-profit "In The Pines, Inc.," 16101 Half Mile Rd., #D, Delray Beach, FL 33446 (www.inthepineshousing.org/donations
) or a donation check may be sent to another of Jerry's favorite 501(c)(3) non-profits, "Farmworkers Children Center, Inc.", 130 Island Dr, Ocean Ridge, FL 33435 (www.farmworkerschildren.org
).