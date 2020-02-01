|
|
Falk, Gerald D.
Gerald D. Falk MD, age 88, passed away on January 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ellen Falk sharing 34 wonderful years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife Ellen and their four children Caryn Christianson, Debby Davidowitz, Bruce Stone and Sue Wickes along with their spouses Kenny Christianson, Sid Davidowitz, Paula Stone, and John Wickes. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren Kenny Christianson, Madison Christianson, Phylicia Christianson, Emily Davidowitz, Joshua Stone, Brandon Stone, Daniel Wickes, and Bryan Wickes. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed dearly.
Funeral Services will be held on February 3, 2020 at 9:30AM at IJ Morris at Star David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Allan Robert Falk Memorial Children's Scholarship Fund at the Federation of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020