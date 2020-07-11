1/
Gerald Francis Bielen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bielen, Gerald Francis
October 29, 1950 – June 29, 2020
Gerald Bielen, age 69, passed away on June 29, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a resident of Wellington, Florida.
He leaves his wife of 47 years, Ann, his daughter, Kristen, and four sons, Gerald Jr., William, Richard and his wife, Nicole and Peter and his wife, Amber. He also leaves six grandchildren, Isabel, Cameron, Rylee, Brooke, Chase and Alexander. He is also survived by his brother, William and his wife, Roseann, and his brother, Richard, all of New Jersey.
He was born and raised in Bayonne, New Jersey and was a graduate of Xavier High School and Saint Peter's College. He went on to a career as a systems analyst.
A private funeral service was held at St. Rita's Catholic Church, Wellington on July 11, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved