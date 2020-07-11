Bielen, Gerald Francis

October 29, 1950 – June 29, 2020

Gerald Bielen, age 69, passed away on June 29, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a resident of Wellington, Florida.

He leaves his wife of 47 years, Ann, his daughter, Kristen, and four sons, Gerald Jr., William, Richard and his wife, Nicole and Peter and his wife, Amber. He also leaves six grandchildren, Isabel, Cameron, Rylee, Brooke, Chase and Alexander. He is also survived by his brother, William and his wife, Roseann, and his brother, Richard, all of New Jersey.

He was born and raised in Bayonne, New Jersey and was a graduate of Xavier High School and Saint Peter's College. He went on to a career as a systems analyst.

A private funeral service was held at St. Rita's Catholic Church, Wellington on July 11, 2020.



